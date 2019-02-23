Think long-term about Aspen crowding

As a former 22-year resident of Snowmass Village, I find the debate regarding the Lift One corridor interesting. Having two portals makes sense and the argument for the new lodges to replace lost bed space may make sense; however, the question arises as to why the local taxpayers should contribute to the development costs.

After reading how the Ikon Pass has increased skier traffic, more lodging may not be the answer. Aspen has always been about quality over quantity. If one wants quantity, visit Vail or Whistler, where I am based; lift lines are long and skiing is crowded, unless off-piste, which makes for defensive skiing on some slopes. Vail, now owners of Whistler, have brought many new skiers to town due to the Epic Pass, at the expense of the local character and culture.

When voting, be careful for what you hope in the long term.

Gordie Lake

Pemberton, British Columbia