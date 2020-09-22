Things God hates
This is an interesting talk from Proverbs 6.
“There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable to him: haughty eyes,
a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.”
Another point that is most important, is that you matter to God!
John Eaton
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
