 Thick as a brick | AspenTimes.com

Thick as a brick

On the campaign trail when Donald Trump bellowed: "Who'll pay for the wall?" His lemmings enthusiastically replied: "Mexico will pay for the wall!" Now Trump wants his "big, beautiful" southern border wall to be paid for out of the military's budget. I can only assume he means from Mexico's military budget, otherwise it's just more BS from Trump and his gang.

J.M. Jesse

Glenwood Springs