The windows to our selfish and selfless souls
The Maskless One: A “selfing,” egocentric being, heedless of viral spread and unconcerned about the health of others. The Maskless One hangs out with other maskless ones and is more likely be a COVID-19 carrier than those who wears a mask for the sake of others. Avoid the Maskless One. Uneasy eyes.
The Mask Wearer: A caring being, concerned about viral spread, wearing a mask for just that reason (not to mention the good of Aspen). Why not say “thank you” when you pass? The Mask Wearer is wearing that mask for you! Kind eyes.
Locals or visitors: trail, sidewalk, park, street, walk, run, or bike. Do your part. Please, it’s the law. Grateful eyes.
Anne Byard
Aspen
