The Whine and Gun Club

I’d like to thank the Pitkin County Public Works Department, Sheriff’s Office and Governor Polis for their decision to close Independence Pass. Thousands of drivers ignored the CDOT-recommended routes and made a mess of Aspen, Independence Pass, Cottonwood Pass, and even the Eagle-Thomasville road. I understand drivers think they’ll outsmart the detour, but they don’t know our roads.
Wasn’t it outrageous that Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky scolded Pitkin County officials? Besides being uncivil, it was lazy. I notice he didn’t post anyone in Glenwood Springs to warn drivers of impassable roads. Actually, I’m surprised he found time to complain. I thought all those Garco Republicans were too busy playing with their guns.
Jim Paussa
Snowmass Village
