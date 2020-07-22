The truth still hurts

We are exchanging the truth for political correctness. Political correctness wants to exchange facts for feelings. Recently a radio talk show host in Aspen fell to the pressure of political correctness by telling a guest host that he was a racist for saying that “all lives matter!”

The statement that he was a racist for simply saying that “all lives matter” is, in fact, a lie! All lives do matter! To say otherwise is foolish!

The intent of political correctness is to bully people into believing falsehoods that simply are not true. And in this case, it’s just ridiculous!

If this idiocy is allowed to continue, we all lose.

We need to stand up against this type of evil. We need to stand up for the truth, no matter how painful!

John Eaton

Carbondale