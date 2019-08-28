The Trump dump is approaching

Let’s talk about Trump’s impeachment that is underway. Evidence should be gathered under the banner of impeachment, but not formally used. If articles of impeachment get to the Senate, Trump will be exonerated.

However, the evidence will be so damaging to Trump that he will lose next year. Here’s a partial list: obstruction of justice, McGraham told to fire Mueller, cover-up and failure to report hush money to two women was an illegal contribution, lying about Trump Tower in Moscow, dozens of other lies to America, and recent statements. I’m sure you can add more reasons.

Also, the current economic success was started by Obama — not Trump.

Richard C. Goodwin

Snowmass Village