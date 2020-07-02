The trouble with Senator Gardner is …

Senator Cory Gardner is running for a six-year term and he supports Trump for another four years of lies, deceit and promoting virus sickness and deaths.

Sen. Gardner has yet to criticize Trump or any of his “misdeeds.” Gardner is a mirror image of Trump.

His opposition this fall is a former Denver mayor and Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper. While “Hick” ain’t perfect, he will do much better for Colorado than Gardner and Trump.

Trump has wrecked our Constitution and Gardner agrees. Neither one is a fit for public trust.

Dr. Richard Goodwin

Snowmass Village