The threat of online news
March 25, 2018
That an increasing number of people get their news online concerns me.
I'm not talking about calling up a reputable newspaper like the New York or Aspen Times and forgoing a walk to the newsstand. I'm talking about social media like Facebook or Twitter or online propagandists like Breitbart.
I don't use Facebook. I get my fill of politics in the newspapers and appreciate their objectivity. The politics in Facebook are very seldom objective, certainly not when it comes from the Russians. The lack of veracity on Twitter is evidenced by the tweets of its most famous user.
The days of print journalism may be numbered, but I think we need to be vigilant about what takes its place. I have an Orwellian nightmare about all the information we receive being strictly controlled online.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale
