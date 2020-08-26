The sins of our Garfield commissioners

While Trump continues to dig his political grave, I see the Garfield County commissioners doing the same. Giving away tons of our tax money to fight science, public health and a chance to correct many of their past deeds to pollute our land, air and water. Their actions are out of sync with where we must turn. Their greed and ivory tower power hurts those they swore to represent.

The upcoming election is our opportunity to right the wrongs, support the Air Quality Control Commission for uniform health regulations and start down the path for a more balanced and sustainable economy. Oil and gas is not going away until we are sucked dry, no matter what regulations come along. Let’s get off this Wild West tirade and join our Colorado brothers and sisters for a safer future. This means get up and vote out the “good ol’ boys.”

Dean Moffatt

Glenwood Springs