The show goes on with lots of help

I wanted to take the opportunity to give an enormous thank you to GrassrootsTV, especially Jeremy Isenhart, Brad Mann, Trevor Swank from Colorado Audio Visual and Tristen Kocher as they were the heroes to the cast and crew of Aspen High School’s production of “Guys and Dolls” when the show was cancelled on opening night.

Thanks also to Aspen High School Principal Tharyn Mulberry and theater manager Jon Geller, who made the call to GrassrootsTV to set up the live-stream recording and within hours GrassrootsTV had set up a three-camera shoot of the one and only performance these students got to have. This crew jumped at the opportunity to help make this happen and the students went from being devastated to being thrilled and we are all so very grateful. Because of you, the show did go on! Thankful for these local heroes, you lifted our spirits and brought light to our community, on a night when even Broadway went dark.

Logan Carter

Aspen