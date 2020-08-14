The scandal is in the mail

Donald Trump is trying to gut the U.S. Postal Service, a now quasi-governmental organization that was mandated by the Founding Fathers during the Second Continental Congress in 1775. This is a devious action by an inherently evil man who will go to any lengths to insulate his fragile ego from reality.

Trump’s toady Postmaster Gen. Louis DeJoy was given his position by Trump because he was one of the top donors and a fundraiser for Donald J. Trump. DeJoy is doing as much harm as he can to clog up the efficiency and the delivery of the mail to affect the elections. His actions are a preemptive attack; he and Trump are trying to invalidate or delay the November election. DeJoy’s taking auto-sorting equipment offline in “blue states” and eliminating overtime, under the guise of saving money, are just two of his actions. To make it worse, his actions are taking place during the existential crisis of the pandemic. A time when the Postal Service is most needed and relevant. These are the actions of a desperate totalitarian dictator and not those of the sitting president of the United States.

Dick Hampleman

Basalt