The scam that it cloud-seeding

Silver iodide used to cloud-seed is comprised of silver nitrate that is in the same category as cyanide and carbon monoxide — it is an inorganic compound. Scientifically, metals in an oxidation state that are abnormal to the body become toxic.

Those who support the silver mining industry — the continual gauging of the earth — are pushing their "product" for false profit, just as the fluoride/dentist scam of the 1960s that bleeds dangerous neurons-toxins into today's water systems.

It's funny how a small group of people misinterpreting scientific information can get by with their Ponzi scheme at the expense of everyone else's cancer, or who knows what major eye and kidney damage occurs because of its misuse. Yet it is ironic how such a dangerous toxin is even allowed to legally continue.

Whenever you do something to the environment unnaturally, nature — or Grandmother Earth — will then take over to rectify the mistake.

An example is the great grasslands of the Great Plains that existed there for millions of years until 1890. The grass had roots 20 feet deep into the lush and thick topsoil.

With only greedy thoughts, the government began its extermination policy campaign to rid the plains of all hooved, free, sacred animals — billions of hooves taken off the earth in just 35 years. This caused Grandmother Earth to have the fever we feel today.

In 2018, the Crystal River, a bona fide mountain river, barely made it to the Roaring Fork in Carbondale. Fields that produced 100 bales of hay saw only 10 bales, yet they've been cloud-seeding for years.

Proponents of mining and silver contamination around Carbondale are fooling skiers into thinking their product will make snow for them (except for 2017-18). They claim only "minimal environmental and energy impact." Should we hope it isn't their grandchildren who feel the adverse affects of chemical contamination that they sponsor?

Please attend the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at The River Center in Basalt to voice opposition.

Scott Barta

Carbondale