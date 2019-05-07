The sanitization of Aspen

The saga of the Hechts throwing out Paradise Bakery and P.E. 101 plays like a hate crime against Aspen by a born and bred local and his extremely rich father. Why would they do such a thing?

There is a homeless guy who stands around the corner of Aspen in the afternoons who has helped me every now and then with products requiring lifting (my office is nearby). He is neat, extremely shy, well-spoken and probably educated. Part of his p.m. routine is to buy a muffin or cookie and a coffee at Paradise Bakery, where he stands underneath the awning enjoying his snack. A certain Italian chain store sicced the police on him for “standing in front of their store.” How disgusting is this entire picture?

Pat Milligan

Aspen Village