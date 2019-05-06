The Republic of Aspen’s government to the rescue

It’s outrageous that the owner of an Aspen building can decide who occupies space. Volk Plaza’s owners must think there are private property rights in the People’s Republic of Aspen.

To that we enthusiastically say, “Hecht no!” City government must adopt an ordinance freezing all existing leases and permitting no changes without the unanimous consent of City Council. In fact, why not seize all the property and permanently rid ourselves of the capitalist stooges who have ruined paradise?

Aspen is perfect just the way it is. No more changes. Ever.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen