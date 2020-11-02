The pitfalls of social media
I applaud Roger Marolt’s column regarding social media (“We have seen the product, and the product is us,” Oct. 29, aspentimes.com).
It is frighteningly accurate. I encourage you to watch “The Social Dilemma” on Netflix. Most of us are clueless as to how these platforms can target and influence different groups of our population. The film features many former employees of social media platforms. They are articulate, intelligent and fearful of the direction this is heading. It is not a conspiracy by any group. It did not start out to be nefarious.
However, it is getting out of control and I urge you to see what algorithms are capable of. The film is an eye-opener.
Kathleen Albert
Basalt
