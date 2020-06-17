The origins of ‘L.A. Freeway’
I love Tim Willoughbys’ column, it’s usually the highlight of my week, but let’s give credit where credit is due. “L.A. Freeway” was written by Guy Clark. Jerry Jeff did record it first, in 1972, on his album titled Jerry Jeff Walker. Guy didn’t get around to putting it on vinyl until 1975 on his album “Old No. 1.” Guy also does an excellent version during the opening credits of the movie “Heartworn Highways,” which is an excellent documentary on some of the founders of the Outlaw Country movement of the mid-’70s. OK.
Chip Nealy
New Castle
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User