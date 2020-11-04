The intolerant left

I consider myself a very liberal person. I like to know what people are thinking, I like to let people finish what they have to say, I like to ponder different opinions — even if they make me uncomfortable. Because just because I don’t like or don’t agree with something, doesn’t mean it isn’t real and it doesn’t make it go away. Life is about facing reality, even if it is ugly, which it is most of the time.

I noticed at the Eagle County building, and around the Willits area, that if there were any Donald Trump signs or anti-Joe Biden signs put up, that they were immediately gone. Hundreds of Democratic signs — but as soon as one went up for Trump/Mike Pence — it was discarded within hours.

To the intolerant people who did this, who consider themselves “left,” “progressive,” and/or “liberal” — I have news for you — you are a coward. I hope that the karmic repercussions for your intolerance and childishness come to haunt you. It is unfair and unjust to not allow for freedom of expression. Period. If you are worried about a Trump presidency causing harm to the country, I would suggest looking at yourself and the harm you are causing your fellow community members by destroying their property. You may not like it, but it doesn’t give you a right to try to stop it. Your actions illustrate exactly why people are afraid of being honest, and you should be ashamed of yourselves.

This is the most autocratic liberal bastion in the country — and I as a liberal person who loves my community and country find it very sad.

Tisha Casida

Basalt