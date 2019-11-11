The history behind Aspen’s noon siren

Perhaps, if Michael Dobson understood the reason for the “air raid signal” at noon each day, he might be more understanding of the choice between church bells and a fire siren (“Doves over hawks,” letters, Nov. 10, aspentimes.com).

In Aspen’s history is the story! Historically, the siren was rung only for a fire alert to call the volunteers when needed to fight a fire. Unfortunately, once, when needed for a fire call, the siren malfunctioned, and the fire alarm did not ring to call the volunteers needed to put out the fire. Following that incident, the alarm was set to ring each day at noon to assure the firemen and the community that the siren was working, and that the volunteers would be notified when needed.

The value of the fire siren in a community that depends on a volunteer fire department has for years been understood and welcomed by the Aspen community. Church bells are nice, too, but they serve a different need.

Dorothea Farris

Crystal Valley