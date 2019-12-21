‘The Greatest Show on Earth’
Hello and Welcome, Ladies and Gentlemen
Shouted the clown with the bright orange hair
The Political Circus is open to all
And I’m in charge of the whole affair
Come in, come into my big red tent
Where I’m the dashing ringmaster too
I shout, insult, berate and blame
Whatever I want to do
Get yourself some cotton candy
It’s made of promises that I’ve spun
It’s sweet and sticky icky GOP
No substance but it’s fun
If the view is blocked from where you are
Don’t Ukraine your neck to see
Or believe those in the very front row
All you should know you’ll learn from me
Confusion is my main act right now
Exaggeration is performing next
And then I’ll release my vicious lyin’
Growls and roars of grand pretext
Next, I’ll dance on the high wire
No one can compare with me
(But if I should ever slip and fall
My safety net is Fox TV)
I hug and kiss the Giant Panda
I dance with the Russian Bear
I kick the Democrat donkey
I control the Seals as they’re well aware
Yes, I’m the circus strongman
So big I’m above the law
Everything is all about me
I’m the center of global awe
So, stay for the grand finale
I ride an elephant out the door
With Mitch and Lindsey right behind
Picking up droppings from the floor
P.T. Barnum said it best
There’s a sucker born every minute
My big red tent is full of them
I lie and they think I meant it
Greg Lewis
Woody Creek
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.