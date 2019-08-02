The Grand Old Partiers

Thanks, Maurice, it’s good to know

Republicans are so full of mirth

With Washington a circus show

And climate change heating the earth

But, what’s more fun than some stereotyping

It’s specious but, gee whiz, why not?

With our prez the poster child of churlish griping

And Fox blithely ignoring the rot

But, ironically, saying that would also be bad

Just more stereotyping when it’s all said and done

A petty insult to make Republicans mad

While Dems would be having the fun

So, let’s just agree to disagree

Time will tell who gets the last laugh

Let’s leave the judgments to history

And let time passed write Donald Trump’s epitaph.

Greg Lewis

Woody Creek