The Grand Old Partiers
Thanks, Maurice, it’s good to know
Republicans are so full of mirth
And climate change heating the earth
But, what’s more fun than some stereotyping
It’s specious but, gee whiz, why not?
With our prez the poster child of churlish griping
And Fox blithely ignoring the rot
But, ironically, saying that would also be bad
Just more stereotyping when it’s all said and done
A petty insult to make Republicans mad
While Dems would be having the fun
So, let’s just agree to disagree
Time will tell who gets the last laugh
Let’s leave the judgments to history
And let time passed write Donald Trump’s epitaph.
Greg Lewis
Woody Creek
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.