The gift of renewable energy

Christmas. It is a time for giving. Consider offsetting your fossil fuel aviation miles through goldstandard.org. They were recently written up in The New York Times (with four other groups). You can now offset your unavoidable CO2 emissions to support the global transition to a low-carbon sustainable future. We are all in this together.

I needed to visit my 93-year-old mom in Florida, so after a rigorous selection process — eeny meeny miny moe — I picked a 20-megawatt biogas, totally renewable, power project in rural India. Other categories besides biogas include solar, wind, reforestation, and efficient (low smoke) cook stoves. It’s all good.

Tom Mooney

Aspen