The future is Saturday at Aspen Middle School

Hundreds of middle school students will head to the Aspen School District campus on Saturday to compete in the Mountain Qualifier for First Lego League. These young innovators from Aspen, Basalt, Glenwood Springs, Salida, Craig and Denver will share their vision for Cities of the Future in the 2020 City Shapers season. From green architecture that will reduce carbon footprints to traffic patterns, and analysis of airport redesign ideas, these ideas represent the research and thinking of 9- to 14-year-olds as they examine their future.

Their understanding could not happen without extensive support from people in the city of Aspen. City Manager Sara Ott, Climate Action group representatives Seamus Crowley and Grace Lodge, local architects like Marianne Stuck and Brian Stevens, and development experts Jennifer Phelan and Liz Chapman have visited with students and shared their expertise. Members of the Airport Planning Commission also have reached out to students to hear their ideas for the future of Aspen. Other city employees will give up their Saturday to hear the students present in their competition interviews.

If you want to see empowered, engaged and motivated students, stop by Aspen Middle School sometime from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The robot game commences at 12:45 p.m. with students playing the “Star Spangled Banner,” and Aspen High School students who are alumni of the program will run the field.

The event is a celebration of problem-solving, teamwork and innovation.

Caroline Hanson

Woody Creek