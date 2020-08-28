‘The Frightened Man’
The frightened man flees from Truth
He hides in the shadows of his lies
To conceal the warts upon his face
The dishonesty his dissembling denies
Only those who purposely look away
Can pretend they do not see
The iniquity of this tragic man
Invented by unreality TV
In the sewer that is his soul
Decency drowns in whirlpools of self-acclaim
Noxious insults foul the air
Evil is aflame
Listen to the lies he spews
They tell the truth about him
He runs a desperate shell game
His utopia is false and grim
Greg Lewis
Woody Creek
