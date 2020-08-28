 ‘The Frightened Man’ | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

‘The Frightened Man’

Letters to the Editor Letters-to-the-editor |

The frightened man flees from Truth

He hides in the shadows of his lies

To conceal the warts upon his face

The dishonesty his dissembling denies

Only those who purposely look away

Can pretend they do not see

The iniquity of this tragic man

Invented by unreality TV

In the sewer that is his soul

Decency drowns in whirlpools of self-acclaim

Noxious insults foul the air

Evil is aflame

Listen to the lies he spews

They tell the truth about him

He runs a desperate shell game

His utopia is false and grim

Greg Lewis

Woody Creek

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters to the Editor
See more