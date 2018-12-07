 The fix is in | AspenTimes.com

The fix is in

Long ago, in a galaxy far away, conspiracy theories about the Kennedy assassinations, the MLK assassination and 9/11 seemed farfetched. Not now. Consider the fake Steele dossier, fake Mueller probe, exoneration of the criminal HRC. It all appears of a piece, sad to say.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen

