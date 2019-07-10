The enemy is us

1. Thank you to Planned Parenthood for participating in the Fourth of July parade. Maurice Emmer, when you personally become pregnant, we can talk about abortions.

2. Aspen is skiing in the winter and the Aspen Music Festival in the summer. In Philip Verleger’s letter to the editor, “I doubt the Music Festival inject significant amounts of cash into the community.” I’m wondering, what planet is his Music Festival on?

3. People in town should be on leashes and dogs allowed to be off leash.

4. I’m still so devastated by Cinnamon the bear’s murder that except for one more letter next week, I’m taking a break.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen