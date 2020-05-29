 “The Empty Man” | AspenTimes.com
“The Empty Man”

Have you seen the Empty Man?

The Empty Man

Fluffed orange hair and a store-bought tan

Yes, that’s the Empty Man

A pudgy face and pouting lips

Bulging blubber at his hips

The Empty Man, the Empty Man

Yes, that’s the Empty Man

There is no soul inside there

No heart, no truth, he’s unaware

The space is filled with … filled with what?

A tiny empty mind that’s shut

Like any fool he mutters noise

Smutty jokes among the boys

Lies and hate that he deploys

Discord, distraction, all decoys

He makes no attempt to ever mask it

No virtue, just vanity — don’t over task it

Destruction and blame his dirty game

Self-pity and anger his afraid refrain

Is there anything good at all in there?

Something more than rancid air

Oh, the arrogance of the Empty Man,

Fluffed orange hair and a store-bought tan

Greg Lewis

Woody Creek

Letters to the Editor
