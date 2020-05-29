“The Empty Man”
Have you seen the Empty Man?
The Empty Man
Fluffed orange hair and a store-bought tan
Yes, that’s the Empty Man
Support Local Journalism
A pudgy face and pouting lips
Bulging blubber at his hips
The Empty Man, the Empty Man
Yes, that’s the Empty Man
There is no soul inside there
No heart, no truth, he’s unaware
The space is filled with … filled with what?
A tiny empty mind that’s shut
Like any fool he mutters noise
Smutty jokes among the boys
Lies and hate that he deploys
Discord, distraction, all decoys
He makes no attempt to ever mask it
No virtue, just vanity — don’t over task it
Destruction and blame his dirty game
Self-pity and anger his afraid refrain
Is there anything good at all in there?
Something more than rancid air
Oh, the arrogance of the Empty Man,
Fluffed orange hair and a store-bought tan
Greg Lewis
Woody Creek
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User