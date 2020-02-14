The downside of less Aspen traffic

Before everyone starts patting themselves on the back for less traffic in and out of Aspen, let’s take a look at a bigger picture. Traffic is a symptom of a strong economy.

When I talk to people working at Willits and ask them how they’re doing, their response is always capped with a big grin saying, “And I don’t have to go above the roundabout!”

Has the job market gotten tighter Aspen? Will the stagnant wage ice dam crack as Carbondale, Willits and Basalt begin to match the best retail/service paycheck Aspen can offer? Are more commuters coming from beyond Silt than Basalt? Will we need to entice “more” traffic to fill those jobs which cannot be Skyped?

Ziska Childs

Carbondale