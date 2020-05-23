The curve has flattened, now take care of yourselves
The shutdown has flattened the curve. It has accomplished its purpose and fear mongering about opening our economy is a disingenuous strawman argument.
Over the past few months we’ve learned that for over 80% of the population, the virus is no worse than our seasonal flu. However, for our seniors and those with medical issues, the risks can prove lethal. That high-risk group should consider staying at home or at least being very careful.
Whether the coronavirus makes a winter comeback, another shutdown is not necessary and counter-productive. The high-risk group needs to decide how to stay safe. The rest of society needs to practice best hygiene behavior.
It’s called personal responsibility.
Support Local Journalism
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User