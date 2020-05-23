The curve has flattened, now take care of yourselves

The shutdown has flattened the curve. It has accomplished its purpose and fear mongering about opening our economy is a disingenuous strawman argument.

Over the past few months we’ve learned that for over 80% of the population, the virus is no worse than our seasonal flu. However, for our seniors and those with medical issues, the risks can prove lethal. That high-risk group should consider staying at home or at least being very careful.

Whether the coronavirus makes a winter comeback, another shutdown is not necessary and counter-productive. The high-risk group needs to decide how to stay safe. The rest of society needs to practice best hygiene behavior.

It’s called personal responsibility.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle