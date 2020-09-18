‘The Cure Is Coming’
The elections near; there’s no consensus
Half of us feel scared, defenseless
And the other half is making jokes
They say Covid’s just a hoax
That if you believe all the data
Then, you’re just a true Trump hater
So, they protest against the science
Scream freedom’s lost with compliance
But how … how did that come to be?
No sacrifice — that’s our destiny?
Really? That’s Trump’s master plan?
The U.S. becomes Americastan
While he breaks the rules as he pleases
Ignores the worst of all diseases
Says I do when he doesn’t
Lies then says, “No, I wasn’t”
Promises he will when he won’t
Has a plan when he don’t
What he fears is looking weak
As if a mask hurts his physique
He abuses and denies the truth
Claims he’s never been uncouth
Thinks justice is what he makes it
Lacks knowledge; prefers to fake it
Sadly, Covid is but one pandemic
When cowardice has become systemic
And the once mighty Senate bows to its knees
The Cabinet is there just to grin and please
Racism? Is that really how he plans to win
A ploy so foul that it’s a sin
While Fox praises his vile vanity
“Oh, you’re the best,” sucks up Sean Hannity
But, Hallelujah, there’ll soon be a vaccination
So, roll up your sleeves and save the nation
Vote to end the pandemic and all the harm
Give America that shot in the arm
After all, it’s just a little prick
It’s feckless Donnie who’s made the nation sick
Greg Lewis
Woody Creek
