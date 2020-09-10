The census is counting on you
As a current local employee of the US Census Bureau, I am writing to supplement your impactful, and generally helpful articles and letters regarding the 2020 census. Now that we 2020 census workers are actively contacting households that have been indicated as not having yet responded, there is another way people can complete their 2020 census that has never been mentioned. It is entirely possible that a credentialed and masked census worker will knock on your door or call you. You can complete your 2020 census right there in person with that official census employee, either on your doorstep or over the phone. All of the data we gather from you is immediately entered into our handheld government-issued computers and transmitted in real time to the Census Bureau. The interview only takes about a maximum of 10 minutes and is completely confidential. If you do not live here full time, it will go even quicker, but we need that info too! Although I do not advise anyone to wait, if we do come round or give you a call, please help us out and give us a few minutes of your time. It’s not often you can do so much good for your community with so little effort. Thank you in advance.
Tracy Murtagh
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User