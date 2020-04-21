The casualties of Trump

President Donald Trump has proven for once and all that he can bring his business acumen to the office of the president. In his businesses he managed to go bankrupt several times, leaving investors, workers and construction companies getting nothing or pennies on the dollar. And as with Trump University, he has lied to his believers and scammed them, and the bad news is his current lies will kill some of his followers.

Now due to Trump’s actions, ignorance and ego, he has managed to bankrupt the United States of America. The U.S. treasury is printing out trillions of dollars, which will reduce the value of our currency even further. This has been exacerbated by his actions and self-proclaimed brilliance. He ignored the warnings of scientists from the beginning of the pandemic. Now to save face and deflect blame he is once again throwing people and organizations under the bus. Unfortunately, he also is throwing the United States of America under the bus as well, and our grandchildren will be the ones who will suffer.

Eighteen-thousand lies and counting, pretty soon his number of lies may surpass the number of people who died under his watch, due to his inactions.

Dick Hampleman

Basalt