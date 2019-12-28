The Aspen Times is liberal
The Aspen Times is suffering a well-deserved flood of protest for its undignified sacking of Glenn Beaton’s column.
After a few days of justified abuse from readers, The Aspen Times offered the flaccid alibi that it will “instead provide another conservative voice.” Hello! You had a “conservative voice.” It was widely read. It provoked thought and discussion. You fired it but not one of your lefty columnists. You’ve shown your hand.
Game over.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
