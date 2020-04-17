That itchy feeling

Everything is everywhere. That was my takeaway from an excited, young Los Alamos scientist. He had just finished an experiment where he spent three years manufacturing 100 pounds of gas, a benign isotope of krypton that did not exist on the planet. He also placed a magnetic resonant interferometer, MRI, specifically made to detect his krypton isotope gas, on every American military base around the world. He described, to the group of physics graduates I was with, how, when every MRI was in place and sampling, then carried the 100-pound bottle of gas out on the lawn, and opened it.

Within three days it had been detected at all of the bases and within one week it was a homogenous part of the atmosphere. I wonder if I’ve been getting inoculated since October 2019. I wish my nose didn’t itch so.

John Hoffman

Carbondale