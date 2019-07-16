Thanks for the colts on my way to work

I’d like to say a huge thank youto the owners of the property who so kindly allow folks to see your beautiful horses and their newborn colts.

You have made driving to work everyday so delightful in the spring and summer months. I’ve had moments when I thought I may not be here next year to see them, so perhaps I appreciate them a bit more than some others.

You have brought many smiles to my face and warmth into my heart. For this I am very grateful.

Tessa Lemke

Carbondale