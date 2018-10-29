Thanks for support from football program

The Aspen High School football program would like to thank all the parents, friends, family and members of the community who came out to support the young men playing for both Aspen and Basalt on Friday night at the football game. For the community to come together and support the youth of our valley is great to see and means the world to the kids playing for their perspective schools.

I speak for the coaching staff of Aspen to say the we are proud of the young men we coach. They embody character, integrity and a love for each other that makes each one of us honored to coach them. Thank you to these young men for showing us that sport is pure and these traits will carry you to many successes in life.

We have a passionate and generous community and we never take that for granted. We thank you all for your support and we take pride to wear Aspen on our chest. We look forward to see your continued support in the future.

Catch your breath, we go fast.

Coach Travis Benson

Aspen