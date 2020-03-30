Thanks for making it right, Woody Creek station
Regarding the letter to the editor with Ben and Jerry’s price gouging at the Woody Creek station. The owner wrote me a nice email (and sent a letter to the editor; ‘An unfair criticism’ March 29) stating that there was an issue with the programming of the pricing and there was never any intent to price gouge. This has since been corrected and I will support their business again. Thank you for printing, it worked.
Matt Zubrod
Aspen
