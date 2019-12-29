Thanks for free handicap parking

This year I underwent knee surgery just in time to be out for the whole ski season. Complaining about not being able to ski aside, I want to say thank you to the city of Aspen Parking Department for allowing me to park in town for free with my handicap parking permit.

Town visits are difficult because I can’t walk very far and everything is icy. With the ability to park for free or in handicap parking in town, I have been able to continue some semblance of normality. I can get to work easily, go to the store and still be involved in my community. Being a frugal young citizen, I know I would have had to taper my involvement in town activities if I had to pay for parking. Thank you to our parking department who have given the gift of mobility to our handicapped population!

Jack Danneberg

Aspen