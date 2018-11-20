Thanks, Charlotte
November 20, 2018
A heart-felt thank you to Charlotte McLain for bringing amazing talent to Basalt's Library throughout the year. Last Thursday's program, "Broadway to You," was absolutely wonderful. We were treated to a journey through modern musical theater with popular hits presented by soprano Brittany von Stein, tenor Michael Schoepe and Kyle Jones on piano. The talent we have in our valley is amazing!
We are so fortunate to have these free music events here at our Basalt Library. It wouldn't be the same without Charlotte's enthusiastic presence. Thank you!
Sandy and Jerry Kucharczyk
Basalt
