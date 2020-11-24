As Dec. 1 approaches, I would like to say thank you to all the doctors, PAs, nurses, and staff with OrthoAspen.

I personally have been a patient of Drs. Oden, Kirk, Freeman, Purnell, Liotta and Pevny. I have always had complete confidence with all of them and the care I have received has always been world class. If you have a need for an orthopedic surgeon, there has never been anywhere better.

Dr. Oden once told me his father told him “it’s the practice of medicine,” and what we do now is not necessarily what we will be doing in the future. So, as medical procedures have advanced, so has the perspective of the medical practice. I never considered my need for care to be a product.

While the decisions have already been made to bring in many new doctors I sincerely hope that AVH and the Steadman group have the good sense to keep ALL the P.A.’s, nurses and staff that want to stay.

Thank you, OrthoAspen, one and all, and here is to hoping everyone has a safe and happy season.

Michael Meiners

El Jebel