Thank you from the Aspen uphill community

Official opening day is around the corner but for those in the uphilling community who have been up Aspen Mountain lately, it feels like the season is already in full swing.

Big thanks to Aspen Mountain operations, the snowmakers, and especially Brad and the cat crew who managed to give us top to bottom groomed snow on Aspen Mountain, weeks before the lifts started spinning.

You didn’t have to groom a wide lane down Spar Gulch or Little Nell, or any of the cruisers off Ajax Express, but you did. It’s made things safer and much more fun, and on behalf of the uphilling community, I’d like to say thank you. We all appreciate it.

Ted Mahon

Aspen