Tesla leads the Aspen EV pack

The best new Aspen status symbol remains Tesla. Porsche and Volvo are coming up fast, both with new four-door models with all-wheel drive. And for the pickup/SUV set there are the new models from Rivian, I’ve heard that the Aspen Police Department is buying two of them; they are beastly and some say “faster than a Lamborghini Horacan.” All these battery-electric vehicles are coming out for sale in 2020 or sooner, plus many more.

If there’s a best, then there is also a worst and that would be a new internal combustion engine vehicle, which automatically comes with 12 (plus or minus) years of carbon pollution.

Tom Mooney

Aspen