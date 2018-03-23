Tennenbaum, Grauer solid candidates

I wholeheartedly agree with a reader's recent letter to the editor that the two candidates that best represent the River Park vision are the incumbents Gary Tennenbaum and Bernie Grauer. Over the past two years they have had to balance the budgets and clear up a lot of financial misinformation. That is now all done so they can finish giving us a public-serving River Park. We know they serve the public and small-town character first and foremost over special development interests in both Old Town and for the Tree Farm. Other candidates don't seem to have the same public interests in mind. Let's get this done.

David Lambert

Basalt