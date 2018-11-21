Tell fourth-graders about Aspen

The fourth grade at Aviston Elementary, located in southern Illinois, is learning about the United States and the different environments, climates, resources and highlights found in each region. The kids in the class think it would be fun to receive postcards, souvenirs, resources or any information about our great country from each of the 50 states.

We are hoping that people who read this letter will be interested in mailing our class items pertaining to their state.

Our address:

Fourth Grade @ Aviston Elementary

350 S. Hull St.

Aviston, Illinois 62216

A sincere thank-you to anyone who is able to contribute. We appreciate the excitement you will add to our learning experience.

Mrs. Neimeyer's class

Aviston, Illinois