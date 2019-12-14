‘Teflon Don no more’

Is anyone watching Fox “Lying News”? They are so desperate to support Donald Trump that Trump lies and Fox swears to it! Sean Hanity is holding live interviews with Trump at the White House. No one else can.

What Trump and Fox “Lying News” don’t get is when you find you are in a hole, the first thing to do is stop digging. Trump and Fox don’t get it.

Trump is now saying the Mueller Report has Russia confused with the Ukraine. In an interview by Fox, Trump claims the Democrats and Ukraine are in a campaign against him together.

If I were Trump’s wife, I would tell “the Donald” to do what Richard Nixon did so his VP Mike Pence can pardon him.

When Trump is defeated, he will face criminal charges, the idiot. He’ll need a “pardon.”

Richard C. Goodwin

Snowmass Village