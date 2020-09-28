Tax to the music
With regard to the ludicrous idea of taxing Aspen’s homeowners for using their homes only part time, I’d suggest the following perspective, in the healthy spirit of political parody.
Aspen may be one of the few places on earth where our local government never runs out of other people’s money to redistribute to their entitled constituents. Aspen’s government could even come up with a fight song that they could dance to: “Let’s tax and tax and tax … and shovel the money around … let’s tax and tax and tax … and shovel the money around …”
The song could be sung by Aspen’s mayor and by everyone who receives more in benefits than they pay in taxes — “with giddiness and glee.”
John Hornblower
Snowmass Village
