Tax the wealthy out of Aspen
Let’s have a vacancy tax. Let’s have as many taxes as possible at the highest rates possible. The city of Aspen needs unlimited revenue because it never can say how much subsidized housing is enough (never enough).
Keep taxing until the wealthy leave the city limits and the city runs out of other people’s money.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
