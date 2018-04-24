Tax the people a lot — to pave Crown Mountain parking lots

We are told that according to the needs assessment prepared by the experts, we are headed toward about a $1.5 million deficit by 2023 unless a tax is passed. The following items are in this needs assessment:

A. The parking lots that look in almost new condition on target to be repaved in 2023 for $1.217 million.

B. Concrete sidewalks that look good to me on target to be replaced in 2019 in the amount of $45,348.

C. The gravel parking lot by the dog park and office on target get paved in 2022 for $82,902.

D. Some baseball fencing was "deformed with ball marks" on target to be replaced for $20,085.

I love the park but am voting "No" on 7A.

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt