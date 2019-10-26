Taking Roger to school

After reading Roger Marolt’s latest unhinged rant about one of my columns from two weeks ago (!) that apparently lodged itself well under his rice-paper thin skin, the best I can do at this point is to humbly offer him my four complimentary Aspen Skiing Co. coupons that came with my ski pass for 50% off one Adult Group Ski Lesson — or — 20% off one full-day private ski lesson (that’s a $600 value, Roger). Incidentally I’d also be more than happy to give him the coupons for 50% off a bike clinic — God knows he, and we all, would benefit from that.

Lo Semple

Aspen