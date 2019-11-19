Taking congressman to the mat

It seems that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is wrestling with his conscience over the fate of Donald Trump about as hard as he wrestled with his conscience when he was an assistant coach at Ohio State University.

He was told, on several occasions according to various news reports, that the team physician, one Richard Strauss, was a serial pedophilic predator, and had been for years. Strauss would continue his horrific abuse during the eight years that Jordan was coaching and he did nothing to stop this “doctor.”

Jordan is a prime example of the “best people” that Trump counts on to defend his lawless presidency.

Alan Waters

Aspen